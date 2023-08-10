In H1 2023, Bulgaria’s exports down 3.1%, imports 6.2% lower y/y

In January – June 2023, the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 44 433.4 million leva, which is 3.1 per cent less than in the first half of 2022, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on August 10.

In June 2023, the total exports of goods added up to 7350.1 million leva, a drop of 15.6 per cent compared with June 2022, the NSI said. It was the third consecutive month with double-digit year-on-year decrease in exports, the data showed.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – June 2023 was 48 783.4 million leva (at CIF prices), 6.2 per cent less than in January – June 2022.

In June 2023, the total imports of goods decreased by 22.6 per cent compared with June 2022, adding up to 7910.5 million leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in January – June 2023, amounting to 4350 million leva. The trade deficit shrank compared to the first six months of 2022, when it was 6161.4 million leva, NSI figures showed.

In June 2023, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative, adding up to 560.4 million leva, compared to the 1507.5 million leva deficit recorded in the same month of 2022, NSI said.

