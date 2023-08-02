The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria issues weather warnings over high temperatures forecast for August 3

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgarian weather forecasters have issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for six districts for August 3 because of forecast soaring temperatures.

The six districts are Lovech, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Yambol, Veliko Turnovo and Rousse.

In Rousse and Yambol, the forecast high for August 3 is 40 degrees Celsius, In Plovdiv and Veliko Turnovo 39 degrees, in Lovech 37 degrees and in Stara Zagora, 36 degrees.

The remaining 22 districts in Bulgaria are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather on August 3, also because of high temperatures. The forecast for capital city Sofia is for a maximum temperature of 35 degrees on Thursday.

(Photo: Auro Queiroz/freeimages.com)

