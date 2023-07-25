EU ministers agree regulation for more recharging stations across Europe

From 2025 onwards, fast recharging stations of at least 150kW for cars and vans need to be installed every 60km along the EU’s main transport corridors, the “trans-European transport (TEN-T) network”, according to a regulation agreed to by EU ministers on July 25, a statement by the Council of the EU said.

The text of the regulation provides for specific deployment targets that will have to be met in 2025 or 2030.

Recharging stations for heavy-duty vehicles with a minimum output of 350kW need to be deployed every 60km along the TEN-T core network, and every 100km on the larger TEN-T comprehensive network from 2025 onwards, with complete network coverage by 2030.

Hydrogen refuelling stations serving both cars and lorries must be deployed from 2030 onwards in all urban nodes and every 200 km along the TEN-T core network.

Maritime ports receiving a minimum number of large passenger vessels, or container vessels, must provide shore-side electricity for such vessels by 2030.

Airports must provide electricity to stationary aircraft at all gates by 2025, and at all remote stands by 2030.

Users of electric or hydrogen-fuelled vehicles must be able to pay easily at recharging or refuelling points with payment cards or contactless devices and without a need for a subscription and in full price transparency.

Operators of recharging or refuelling points must provide consumers full information through electronic means on the availability, waiting time or price at different stations.

Following the July 25 formal adoption by the Council of the EU, the new regulation will be published in the EU’s official journal after the summer and will enter into force the 20th day after this publication. The new rules will apply from six months after the date of entry into force of the regulation.

(Photo: Karlis Dambrans)

