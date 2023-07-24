Heatwave in Bulgaria: Sofia municipality urges public to stay indoors on July 25

With yet another day of soaring temperatures looming amid the northern hemisphere’s heatwave, the municipality in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia has announced that it will carry out special spraying of water on main road arteries on July 25 and will hand out free bottle mineral water at three points in the city, while urging the public to stay indoors from 10am to 6pm on Tuesday.

According to Bulgaria’s weather bureau, the forecast high for Sofia for July 25 is 37 degrees Celsius, though this will not be the highest temperature in the country, with some places set for maximums above 40 degrees C and a Code Red warning of very dangerous weather having been declared for three districts.

The municipality said that Sofia mayor Yordanka Fandukova had ordered the district mayors of Novi Iskar, Kremikovtsi, Bankya, Pancharevo and Vitosha to arrange monitoring of suburban areas with the aim of preventing fires.

Fire prevention observation is in place in the Vitosha Nature Park.

The municipality called on the public not to light fires under any circumstances, but to call universal emergency number 112 if they see a fire.

“We urge everyone, especially the elderly and children, not to go outdoors between 10am and 6pm,” the municipality said.

Mineral water distribution is organized for members of the public who cannot postpone going outside.

From 1.30pm, municipal teams will provide mineral water at three points: on the square outside Sv Nedelya church, at Orlov Most near Ariana Lake, and at the pylons outside the National Palace of Culture.

(Photo: Sofia municipality)

