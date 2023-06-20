Eurostat: GDP per capita in Bulgaria in 2022 was 59 per cent of EU average, lowest in bloc

GDP per capita in Bulgaria in 2022 was 41 per cent below the EU average, the lowest in the bloc, according to figures released on June 20 by EU statistics agency Eurostat.

GDP per capita above the EU average was recorded in 11 EU countries. It was highest in Luxembourg (161 per cent above the EU average), Ireland (133 per cent) and Denmark (37 per cent).

Meanwhile, it was lowest in Bulgaria (41 per cent below the EU average), Slovakia and Greece (both 32 per cent), Eurostat said.

Bulgaria also had the lowest Actual individual consumption (AIC) in the EU in 2022.

AIC consists of goods and services actually consumed by households, irrespective of whether they were purchased and paid for by households directly, or by government, or by nonprofit organisations.

The AIC per capita can be considered as an indicator of the material welfare of households, Eurostat said.

In 2022, AIC per capita expressed in purchasing power standards (PPS) varied from 67 per cent to 138 per cent of the EU average across the 27 EU countries.

In 2022, nine EU countries recorded AIC per capita above the EU average. The highest levels were recorded in Luxembourg (38 per cent above the EU average), Germany (19 per cent) and Austria (18 per cent).

Meanwhile, 18 EU countries recorded AIC per capita below the EU average, with the lowest levels recorded in Bulgaria (33 per cent below the EU average), Hungary (28 per cent) and Slovakia (27 per cent).

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!