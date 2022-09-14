The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Business 

Bulgaria’s Jan-July 2022 exports up 41.7%, imports 46.5% higher y/y

The Sofia Globe staff

In the first seven months of 2022, the total value of all goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 54.29 billion leva, about 41.7 per cent more than in January – July 2021, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on September 14.

In July 2022, the total exports of goods added up to 8.07 billion leva, an increase of 37.6 per cent compared with July 2021.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – July amounted to 61.65 billion leva (at CIF prices), 46.5 per cent more than in the same period of 2021.

In July 2022, the total imports of goods increased by 53.5 per cent compared with July 2021, adding up to 9.75 billion leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in January – July 2022, amounting to 7.36 billion leva.

In July 2022, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was also negative, adding up to 1.68 billion leva, the NSI said.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Despite exports drop, Bulgaria records shrinking trade gap in H1 2016

Independent Balkan News Agency

Bulgaria reports 0.8% economic growth in Q1 2022

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria utilities regulator raises gas prices by 31.7% for July 2022

The Sofia Globe staff