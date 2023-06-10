US military to participate in Thracian Sentry 2023 exercise in Bulgaria

More than 70 military personnel from the Tennessee Army and Air National Guard will arrive at the Sofia Airport on June 11 to participate in the Thracian Sentry 2023 exercise, the US embassy in Sofia said.

They will be training in Bulgaria to develop and improve skills in the areas of combat medical care, aircraft fire rescue, joint operations, logistics and sustainment, the embassy said.

Tennessee Guard Soldiers and Airmen will improve their readiness alongside their Bulgarian counterparts. The exercise will also highlight the 30-year partnership between Tennessee and Bulgaria and commemorate many years of military cooperation, the statement said.

Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry said that the exercise would be held from June 12 to 30.

On the Bulgarian side, it will include military personnel from the Air Force and Joint Forces Command.

Up to five aircraft (C-130, C-17, C-21) will be deployed to participate in the exercise at Bezmer air base, the Defence Ministry said.

(Archive photo, from the Thracian Guard exercise in 2013: Richard Bumgardner, US Army Europe Public Affairs.)

