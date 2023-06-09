Kakhovka destruction: Protest outside Russian embassy in Bulgaria’s capital on June 9

The Mother Ukraine association of Ukrainian organisations in Bulgaria is to hold a protest outside the Russian embassy in Sofia on June 9 at 6.30pm in response to the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam in a Russian-occupied part of southern Ukraine.

“Let’s say our NO to the genocide against the Ukrainian people and the actions of the Russian fascists against humanity,” the organisers of the event said in a post on Facebook.

Blowing up the Nova Kakhovka dam and the destruction of the civilian population and infrastructure of Ukraine was a war crime, the post said.

It said that pollution of the Black Sea was “a matter of days”.

The destruction of the dam – for which Ukraine blames Russia, which denies the charge and in turn blames Ukraine – has swollen the Dnipro River, which flows into the Black Sea.

“Mines, shells, debris, faeces, burials and corpses….This is genocide not only against the Ukrainian people, but against all of us,” organisers said.



Deutsche Welle reported that flooding from the breach extends over 600 square kilometres on the Ukrainian-held right bank of the Dnipro River and the Russian-held left bank, the governor of the Kherson region earlier said.

Deaths have been reported on both sides due to the flooding, with thousands forced to evacuate, the report said.

