European Parliament renews trade support measures for Ukraine

The European Parliament approved on May 9 suspending EU import duties on Ukrainian exports of agricultural products for a further year to support the country’s economy.

MEPs approved, by 537 votes, with 42 against and 38 abstentions, a proposal to renew the suspension of import duties, anti-dumping duties and safeguards on Ukrainian exports to the European Union for another year, against the background of Russia’s war of aggression that is hampering Ukraine’s ability to trade with the rest of the world.

The suspension of tariffs applies to fruits and vegetables subject to the entry price system, as well as agricultural products and processed agricultural products subject to tariff-rate quotas.

Industrial products are subject to zero duties since January 1 2023 under the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, so they are not included in the new proposal.

Once approved by the Council of the EU, the measure will be published in the Official Journal of the EU and apply on the day following its publication.

