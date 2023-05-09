Bulgaria: Borissov’s GERB-UDF to name candidate PM on May 10

The GERB-UDF coalition will announce on May 10 its candidate Prime Minister, coalition leader Boiko Borissov said on May 9.

Earlier on May 9, President Roumen Radev said that he would on May 15 hand over to GERB-UDF the first mandate to seek to form a government.

Borissov said that GERB-UDF’s candidate PM would be presented in the National Assembly to the leaders of all parliamentary groups.

He said that the candidate Prime Minister was a person who could lead the economy, industry and modernisation to the level that the country expected.

“And (Bulgarians) expect order to be put in the chaos, for the European funds to work, the Recovery and Resilience Programme, our accession to Schengen and the euro zone, judicial reform and the laws we have committed to,” he said.

Borissov said that there were no criteria for the candidate cabinet ministers, whether party members or experts, barring the important criterion that they would be able to get the job done.

He repeated, yet again, his call to the 49th National Assembly’s second-largest group, We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria, to form a government together with shared responsibility. WCC-DB repeatedly has rejected supporting a government nominated by GERB-UDF or one in which Borissov’s coalition participates.

GERB-UDF would speak to all parliamentary groups, Borissov said.

“We are categorically determined to make government, whatever it costs us,” he said.



“I appeal to all parties – elections in August without a Budget, with a caretaker government left to itself, is a disaster. Any responsible politician who takes a salary for this work cannot let the National Assembly work for a month or so without producing anything. We cannot let the chaos in the state continue in the coming days and months,” Borissov said.

“You see unheard-of inflation, migration, impoverishment, accidents, murders, robberies, absolutely no prospects for Bulgaria after two years.”

The cabinet proposed by GERB-UDF would have a short horizon, because in the current divisive political situation it was “not serious” to think about a full term in office, he said.

