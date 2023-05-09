Bulgarian President to hand first mandate to seek to form a government on May 15

Bulgarian head of state President Roumen Radev will on May 15 hand over the first mandate to seek to form a government.

In accordance with the constitution, that mandate will go to the largest parliamentary group, which in the 49th National Assembly is Boiko Borissov’s GERB-UDF.

“A whole month has passed since the convocation of the National Assembly, and so far it has not produced any results. For me, it is absurd that MPs talk about new elections without fulfilling part of their commitments to their voters, and the parties refuse to take responsibility for governance of the country,” Radev said.

“And it seems that they want to tie the hands of the caretaker government and leave it without a Budget. This is irresponsible to the people and the country.”



Radev called on the political parties not to use the municipal elections, scheduled to be held in autumn 2023, as an occasion to call for extraordinary parliamentary elections.



“If indeed the actions of the parties and their calculations are subordinated to the upcoming local elections, this definitely condemns the work of Parliament and the work of forming a government to failure,” he said.

Talks about a government and on governance programmes have followed Bulgaria’s April 2 early parliamentary elections, the fifth time in two years that the country elected a legislature.

