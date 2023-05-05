Poll: Consumer confidence in Bulgaria is up

A regular three-monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI), the results of which were released on May 5, has found consumer confidence in Bulgaria has increased.

The NSI said that in April 2023, the total consumer confidence indicator was 4.2 percentage points higher than in January.

As The Sofia Globe reported at the time, in January 2023, the total consumer confidence indicator was four percentage points higher than in October 2022, while the previous three-monthly poll had registered a slight drop.

The NSI poll found that in April 2023, consumer confidence among those living in cities in Bulgaria was up by 3.1 percentage points, while among those in rural areas, it was up by seven percentage points.

Consumers saw a positive change in the general economic situation over the past 12 months, and the expectation was that this trend would continue in the coming 12 months, according to the poll.

In April, consumers’ assessments about the change in consumer prices over the past 12 months were more unfavourable, with the balance indicator increasing by 2.3 percentage points.

Their expectations about inflation over the next 12 months were more moderate in comparison with 3 months earlier.

As regards the unemployment in the country over the next 12 months, the forecasts continued to shift towards it remaining the same or dropping slightly.

Consumers were slightly more positive about the possibility of spending on major purchases of durable goods, but negative about whether it would be possible to buy a car, buy or build a home, or spend on home improvements, the NSI said.

(Photo: Carsten Gueth/freeimages.com)

