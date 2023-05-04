Bulgaria set for cloudy weather and some rain on May 6 long weekend

With May 6 – St George’s Day and Armed Forces Day – falling on a Saturday in 2023, Monday May 8 will be a special public holiday in Bulgaria.

Most of the country is set for cloudy long weekend, with intermittent light rain.

Ahead of the long weekend, May 5 is forecast to see heavy cloud over the southern parts of Bulgaria, with isolated rain showers in the western and central parts of the country.

Capital city Sofia – the site of the Armed Forces Day parade – is forecast to see light rain on May 6, with a maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius, with light rain and a high of 21 degrees on Sunday, followed by partly cloudy weather and a maximum 19 degrees on Monday.

Plovdiv is set for 19 degrees and rainy weather on Saturday, with cloudy weather for the remainder of the long weekend and maximum highs of about 19 to 20 degrees.

On Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, partly cloudy weather is forecast for Varna throughout the weekend, with highs of 19 degrees on Saturday, 17 degrees on Sunday and 16 degrees on Monday.

In the mountains, Bansko is set for maximum temperatures through the weekend of about 14 to 16 degrees, with partly cloudy weather on Saturday and light rain on Sunday and Monday.

For Borovets, the forecast is for a high of six degrees on Saturday, eight degrees on Sunday and six degrees on Monday, with light rain and partly cloudy weather throughout the long weekend.

(Photo: rayudu NVS/freeimages.com)

