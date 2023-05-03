Market Links: Borissov has highest approval rating among Bulgaria’s political leaders

GERB-UDF leader Boiko Borissov has the highest approval rating among Bulgaria’s political leaders, at 24 per cent, according to a survey funded and carried out by the Market Links agency and bTV, the results of which were released on May 3.

Borissov’s approval rating had not changed in the past month, according to the poll.



We Continue the Change (WCC) co-leader Kiril Petkov has the second-highest approval rating, at 19 per cent, an increase of two percentage points in the past month.



Vuzrazhdane leader Kostadin Kostadinov has an approval rating of 18 per cent, a drop of one percentage point.



WCC co-leader Assen Vassilev has an approval rating of 18 per cent, followed by Democratic Bulgaria co-leader Hristo Ivanov at 17 per cent, both unchanged in the past month.



Movement for Rights and Freedoms leader Mustafa Karadayi has an approval rating of 16 per cent, up by two percentage points.



Bulgarian Socialist Party leader Kornelia Ninova’s approval rating is 13 per cent, a drop of one percentage point in the past month.



ITN leader Slavi Trifonov’s approval rating is 12 per cent, up by two percentage points.



Market Links’s Dobromir Zhivkov said that there were no major changes in the support for leaders and political parties compared with the period before Bulgaria’s April 2 2023 early parliamentary elections.



Fifty-four per cent of those polled said that they would vote if there was another parliamentary election soon.

“We have a similar result to the one we reported before the elections. The main conclusion is that in case of possible new elections – even in July, we cannot expect a significant collapse in voter turnout. Rather, it will be similar to the one from the elections on April 2,” Zhivkov said.



The poll was done among 1009 people over 18 in the country in the period April 10-19 using the methods of direct personal interview and online survey, Market Links said.

