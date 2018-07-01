Bulgaria’s weather in July: Peaks of 39 degrees C forecast

Share this: Facebook

At Black Sea beaches and on hills and other places around the country, many Bulgarians observed the July Morning ritual as the second half of the year began, hoping for a return to genuine summer weather after the inclement closing days of June.

Weather forecasters said that the sunny, if windy weather, on July 1 would be followed by mostly sunny days in the ensuing week, with light rain and thunderstorms possible on the afternoons of July 3 and 4.

Daytime temperatures are forecast to rise gradually in the course of the week, and from Thursday onwards Bulgaria is forecast to see maximums between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius.

July 2018 is expected to see average temperatures and the amount of rain customary for the season, with forecast maximum highs ranging between 34 and 39 degrees Celsius later in July.

According to weather forecasters at the Bulgarian Academy of Science, the weather will stabilise from early July, with significantly less rain. However, while temperatures will rise slightly, they will still be lower than usual for the start of July.

By July 10, the weather in Bulgaria will again be unstable, with thunderstorms in the afternoons. This will be followed by several days of calm, mostly sunny weather. The latter part of the month will see mostly sunny weather and temperatures higher than the average for July.

