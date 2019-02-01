Foreign ministers from Sofia and Skopje hold talks in Bucharest

Share this: Facebook

Nikola Dimitrov, the foreign minister from Skopje, has expressed thanks to Bulgaria not only for the fact that it was in 1991 the first to recognise his country, but also for the fact that in 2019 it was the first to give a mandate to sign the former Yugoslav Republic’s Nato accession protocol.

Dimitrov and Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva held talks on February 1 in Bucharest on the sidelines of an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers with their counterparts from the Western Balkans, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

“Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov gave the first impetus for all the support we have received for our Euro-Atlantic integration. His message was: Europe helped us, now we help our neighbours,” Dimitrov said.

(Photo: mfa.bg)

