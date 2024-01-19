Bulgaria issues weather warnings over snow forecast for January 20

The Code Orange warning of dangerous weather has been issued for several districts in Bulgaria for January 20 because of forecast heavy snowfall.

The districts subject to the Code Orange warning are Sofia city, Sofia district, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Montana, Vratsa, Veliko Turnovo, Gabrovo, Kurdzhali, Smolyan, Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil and Pernik.

All the remaining districts are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather, also because of snowfall.

Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency urged motorists to travel with their cars prepared for winter conditions.

It said that central north and north-eastern Bulgaria, as well as on the mountain passes, blizzards and strong winds were possible.

(Photo, of the mountain resort town of Bansko on the night of November 25 2023: Lance Nelson of Bansko App)