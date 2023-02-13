Bulgaria among 10 European countries offering help to Syria after earthquake

Bulgaria is among 10 European countries offering help to the Syrian people via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism in the wake of the catastrophic February 6 earthquake, according to a February 13 statement by the European Commission (EC).

The 10 countries – Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Finland, Germany, Greece, Italy, Romania, Slovenia, and Norway – have offered thousands of tents, blankets, sleeping bags, mattresses, beds, generators, heaters, medicines, food items, winter clothing, masks, and more, to the Syrian people, the EC said.

In Syria, the earthquake left a reported 3591 people dead and 5.3 million people homeless. On February 13, the death toll in Türkiye was stated to be 31 643.

The EC said that two liaison officers of the Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) would be deployed to Beirut on February 13 to support with the coordination of incoming EU assistance for Syria.

“This comes on top of an additional initial amount of 3.5 million euro of humanitarian assistance to cover the most urgent needs, such as cash for shelter and non-food items, water and sanitation, health, and search and rescue,” the statement said.

It said that the European Humanitarian Response Capacity was providing rapid relief to people in Syria affected by the earthquake.

EU stockpiles in Italy and Dubai have been mobilised to deliver emergency supplies.

It includes items such as winterised tents, heaters, blankets, water, sanitation and hygiene kits and kitchen sets.

The aid will be distributed both in government-controlled areas together with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and in non-government-controlled areas in Northwest Syria in cooperation with the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

In addition, the Commission is looking at opportunities for a Team Europe approach, working with member states to mobilise shelter items from their stocks, the EC said.

(Photo: (c) Unicef.

