NSI poll: Business sentiment in Bulgaria improves in December

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found that managers see the business climate in Bulgaria as having improved in December, rising for a second consecutive month.

The statistics body said that the total business climate indicator was up by one percentage point compared with November, with more optimistic views in the industry and retail sectors, unchanged in construction and declining confidence in the services sector.

The industry indicator was up by 2.5 percentage points, with managers taking a more favourable view of the business situation for the next six months. NSI said that while managers recorded an increase in orders in December, there was no expectation for increased production activity in the next three months.

In the construction sector, the indicator was unchanged, with managers being “reserved” about both the state of their companies in the next six months and the level of activity in the next three months, NSI said.

The retail trade indicator was up by 0.7 percentage points, with retailers more optimistic about their current state and having higher expectations about the volume of sales over the next three months.

The service sector indicator was down by 1.1 percentage points, with managers moderating their expectations about current and expected demand for services, the NSI said.

(Photo: Carl Dwyer/freeimages.com)

