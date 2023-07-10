The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Business 

In January – May 2023, Bulgaria’s exports down 0.2%, imports 2.2% down y/y

The Sofia Globe staff

In January – May 2023, the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 37 075.7 million leva, which is 0.2 per cent less than in January – May 2022, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on July 10.

In May 2023, the total exports of goods added up to 7263.4 million leva, a decrease of 13.3 per cent compared with May 2022, the NSI said.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – May 2023 was 40 874.8 million leva (at CIF prices), 2.2 per cent less than in January – May 2022.

In May 2023, the total imports of goods decreased by 10.2 per cent compared with May 2022, adding up to 8 111.5 million leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in January – May 2023, amounting to 3799.1 million leva.

In May 2023, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative, adding up to 848.1 million leva, the NSI said.

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Bulgarian Cabinet preparing Budget revision – PM

The Sofia Globe staff

Slow global growth to hit trade in 2012 and 2013, WTO says

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgarian Parliament extends term of shale gas committee

The Sofia Globe staff