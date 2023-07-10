In January – May 2023, Bulgaria’s exports down 0.2%, imports 2.2% down y/y

In January – May 2023, the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 37 075.7 million leva, which is 0.2 per cent less than in January – May 2022, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on July 10.

In May 2023, the total exports of goods added up to 7263.4 million leva, a decrease of 13.3 per cent compared with May 2022, the NSI said.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – May 2023 was 40 874.8 million leva (at CIF prices), 2.2 per cent less than in January – May 2022.

In May 2023, the total imports of goods decreased by 10.2 per cent compared with May 2022, adding up to 8 111.5 million leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in January – May 2023, amounting to 3799.1 million leva.

In May 2023, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative, adding up to 848.1 million leva, the NSI said.

