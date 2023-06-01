The Sofia Globe

Eurostat: Unemployment in Bulgaria in April 2023 was 3.9%

The Sofia Globe staff

Unemployment in Bulgaria in April 2023 was 3.9 per cent, down from four per cent in March 2023 and from 4.5 per cent in April 2022, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on June 1, citing seasonally-adjusted figures.

In April 2023, unemployment in the EU was six per cent, unchanged from March and down from 6.1 per cent in April 2022, Eurostat said.

In the euro zone, unemployment in April 2023 was 6.5 per cent, down from 6.6 per cent in March and from 6.7 per cent in April 2022.

In Bulgaria, youth unemployment in April 2023 was 9.2 per cent, down from 9.4 per cent in March and from 11.2 per cent in April 2022.

In April 2023, youth unemployment in the EU was 13.8 per cent, down from 14 per cent in March and from 14.2 per cent in April 2022.

In the euro zone, youth unemployment in April 2023 was 13.9 pr cent, down from 14 per cent in March and from 14.3 per cent in April 2022, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Gabrielle Henderson/unsplash)

