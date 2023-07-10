Sofia Airport: 3.5M passengers in H1 2023

Passengers at Sofia Airport in the first half of 2023 totaled 3 439 763, which is 0.7 per cent down from pre-pandemic numbers, the airport said in a media statement on July 10.

The data suggest that traffic is gradually recovering from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, Sofia Airport said.

In June, the total number of passengers passing through Sofia Airport was 633 530. Those travelling on regular international flights were 569 667, about two per cent less than pre-pandemic levels.

There were 22 670 flights to Bulgaria’s seaside cities Varna and Bourgas, which is 16 per cent less than in 2019.

For a third consecutive month, there was an increase in charter flights through the capital’s airport. June figures show 35 568 charter flights, an increase of almost 77 per cent compared to the same period in 2019.

Aircraft take-offs and landings in the sixth month of the year totalled 5334. That is down nearly three per cent from June 2019, when they totaled 5,482.

Cargo and post processed continued to show a significant decline of over 25 per cent from June 2019. A total of 1667 tonnes were processed during the period, Sofia Airport said.

