Bulgaria’s Borovets, Pamporovo resorts announced 2022/23 ski season opening dates

Bulgaria’s mountain resort of Borovets is to open its 2022/23 ski season on December 22, the resort announced on its official website.

Borovets said that it was going ahead with opening the season even though few slopes were open.

“Given the weather conditions, we managed to make snow only in the lower part of the resort. We partially open Sitnyakovo ski center for skiing and cable car and Sitnyakovo Express for tourists,” the resort said.

Until the New Year, daily lift tickets will be at special prices: 40 leva for adults and 25 leva for children.

Borosport Ski School and Rila Ski Rental and Deport are also open on Thursday, the resort said.

The night skiing is still closed.

Pamporovo said on its official website that it would open its 2022.23 ski season on December 23.

“The efforts of the whole team, despite the unfavorable conditions, paid off and will delight all winter sports lovers for the Christmas holidays,” the resort said.

In the coming days, slopes 1, 1A, 6, 10 and 11 will be open, and the 1, 2, 5 and 7 lifts will be operating.

In a few days, additional slopes will also be open, given the ongoing efforts of the team and forecasts of lower temperatures, the resort said.

From December 23 to 28 inclusive, a daily lift card will cost 75 leva adults, 59 leva for those aged between 12 and 17 years and 11 months, and those over 65. For children aged from seven to 11 years and 11 months, a ticker will cost 45 leva.

Bansko opened its 2022/23 ski season on December 17.

