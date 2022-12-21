Bulgaria’s Bansko lift pass price cut to 60 leva a day as many lifts closed

Lift pass prices in Bulgaria’s mountain resort Bansko have been reduce to 60 leva a day for an adult pass and 30 leva for a child.

This reduction in price is a result of the poor snow cover, which has necessitated a much reduced lift and piste opening.

As of December 21 2022, only the gondola lift and the six person Kolarski lift is open, with piste number 8 and the section of piste 1 that takes skiers back down to Bundersihka Poliana which is also the bottom of the Kolarski lift.

For further details, and a snow forecast, please visit banskoblog.com.

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!