Bulgaria increases pay of regional health inspectorate, emergency medical care staff

Bulgaria’s caretaker government has approved additional spending of more than 4.6 million leva to increase the pay of staff of regional health inspectorates and emergency medical assistance centres, the Health Ministry said on December 21.

The statement said that of this sum, more than 1.2 million leva would go to regional health inspectorats and 3.4 million leva to emergency medical assistance centres.

The move was proposed by caretaker Health Minister Assen Medzhidiev, given the rising workload of regional health inspectorates and emergency medical assistance centres, and the need to overcome the shortage of qualified and motivated staff, the Health Ministry said, as well as to make long-term provision for the additional pay given to staff directly involved in preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Additional pay was given up to June 2022 inclusive to staff of emergency medical centres and regional health inspectorates working under what the statement described as “unfavourable conditions”.

In the case of regional health inspectorates, pay for all employees will be increased by up to 30 per cent as of December 1.

The increase in the basic salaries of employees at emergency medical centres takes effect from December 1, the statement said.

(Photo: Lotus Head/freeimages.com)

