Bulgaria sells ship that was stranded on coastline

At the fourth attempt, Bulgaria’s Maritime Administration agency has auctioned the Vera Su, the vessel that was stranded on the rocks near Kamen Bryag on the country’s Black Sea coast for more than a month in 2021.

There was only one bidder, Varna-based Varsa Shipping, a private ship repair company established in 1992, which paid $276 000 without VAT, according to a statement by the Transport Ministry.

The sum paid is considerably less than the initial price the agency had sought, $460 000.

The statement said that the new owner intended to restore the vessel.

Bulgaria put the vessel up for auction in the hope of covering the costs of rescuing the crew and preventing an environmental disaster in the Black Sea, the Transport Ministry said.

Those costs amounted to more than two million leva – about $1.08 million.



A lack of interest in buying the Vera Su led to the price sought at auction being lowered.

(Photo: Transport Ministry)

