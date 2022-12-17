Bulgaria congratulates Bosnia and Herzegovina on EU candidate country status

Bulgaria congratulates Bosnia and Herzegovina on obtaining the status of a candidate country for European Union membership, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said on Twitter on the night of December 16.

“It is a strong incentive for progress on the 14 key priorities, in the best interest of citizens,” Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

“We stand ready to continue our support to BiH on its path to joining the EU family,” the ministry said.

Meeting on December 14, the European Council endorsed the conclusions adopted by EU ministers two days earlier, and agreed to grant the status of candidate country to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

On December 13, the EU ministers adopted conclusions recommending candidate status for Bosnia and Herzegovina, subject to confirmation by the European Council “on the understanding that the steps specified in the (European) Commission’s recommendation are taken, in order to strengthen the rule of law, the fight against corruption and organised crime, migration management and fundamental rights”.

(Photo: Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

