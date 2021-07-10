Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll is 18 138

Share this: Facebook

Four people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 138, according to the July 10 report by the national information system.

Of 15 368 tests done in the past day, 61 – about 0.39 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 422 414 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

There are 7967 active cases, a decrease of 33 in the past day.

The report said that 90 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 396 309.

There are 824 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, a decrease of 71 in the past day, with 105 in intensive care, a decrease of three over that time.

Two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 450.

The report said that in the past day, 11 549 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria, bringing the total to 1 847 225 since the country began its campaign of vaccinations against Covid-19 on December 27 last year.

According to the report, 846 858 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 5064 on July 9.

