‘Green corridors’ for jabs against Covid-19 in Sofia, other places in Bulgaria this weekend

Seven places for vaccinations against Covid-19 for all who want the jabs are open in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia this weekend, the municipality said.

There are “green corridors” at five shopping malls in Sofia: The Mall (level -2) on Tsarigradsko Chaussee, Bulgaria Mall (level 1) on Bulgaria Boulevard, Paradise Mall, Serdica Centre and Ring Mall. They are open from 1pm to 6pm.

Immunisations against Covid-19 are also available at the cultural centre in Druzhba and the Assen Zlatarov community centre in Hristo Botev, from 9am to 4pm.

The medical teams on duty are from municipal diagnostic-consultation centres and hospitals in the city.

Sofia municipality said that since May 29 2021, when the city first opened mobile vaccination points, a total of 7141 people had received vaccinations at them.

On working days, vaccinations against Covid-19 are available at the municipal diagnostic-consultation centres. More than 9200 doses of vaccines approved by the European Commission to immunise against Covid-19 had been administered at these centres, the municipality said.

In Veliko Turnovo, there is a “green corridor” at the Mall Veliko Turnovo’s second floor on July 10 and 11 from 10am to 2pm. Two mobile medical teams will be on site.



In Pleven on July 10, there is a mobile vaccination point in front of the mausoleum on Vuzrazhdane Square, open until noon and from 4pm to 7pm.

(Photo: Sofia municipality)

