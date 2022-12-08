NSI poll: Close to 12% of Bulgarian women experienced physical or sexual violence

About 11.9 per cent of Bulgarian women aged between 18 and 74 have experienced at least one act of physical or sexual violence at some point in their adult lives, no matter who the perpetrator is or what the relationship is between them, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on December 8.

This emerged from a survey done by the NSI as part of a wider project initiated by the European Commission.

The NSI survey found that 20.5 per cent of women in Bulgaria had experienced one or more acts of intimate partner violence. This included psychological, sexual and physical violence, including threats, the statistics agency said.

Young women (aged 18 – 29) are at the highest risk of intimate partner violence. One in three women (36.3 per cent) aged 18 – 29 had been abused by a current or former partner.

Almost one out of 10 women (9.5 per cent) had experienced physical (including threats) or sexual violence by persons in the household.

About 12.2 per cent of women had experienced sexual harassment at work by a man with whom they are in a professional relationship.

The survey found that 28 per cent had experienced physical or emotional violence from one of their parents in childhood.

Two out of three women consider that violence against women by their intimate partners is very or fairly common in Bulgaria, the NSI said.

