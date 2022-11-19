Caretaker Defence Minister: Document on weaponry Bulgaria to supply to Ukraine is classified

Bulgaria’s caretaker Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said on November 19 that his ministry was preparing to implement Parliament’s decision to supply weaponry to Ukraine but said that the details of the document were classified.

Stoyanov, speaking in an interview with Bulgarian National Television, said that the weaponry would be supplied to the training mission in Poland for the Ukrainian military.

He said that work was currently underway on the issue of the transportation of the aid provided, which would be carried out by air and land.

For this purpose, Bulgaria had sought assistance from the United States and United Kingdom, Stoyanov said.

The shipment will be in one go, and more than nine Boeing C-17 military transport aircraft will be used, he said.

Stoyanov said that he would approach Parliament’s November 3 decision to provide weaponry to Ukraine “conservatively”, given that the military had constitutional obligations.

He said that, for example, Bulgaria could not provide its S-300 missile defence systems, because that would leave nothing with which to defend Bulgaria’s skies.

Parliament’s November 3 decision gave the government a month to draft a decision on the military and military-technical assistance to provide to Ukraine.

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com.

Become a Patron!