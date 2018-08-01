Road death toll in Bulgaria for first seven months of 2018 is 311

Share this: Facebook

A total of 311 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria between the beginning of January and the end of July 2018, according to Interior Ministry statistics.

The death toll in the first seven months of 2018 is 44 fewer than at the same date in 2017, the ministry said on August 1.

Up to July 31 2018, there were 3704 road accidents in Bulgaria. Apart from the dead, a total of 4729 people were injured.

In July alone, there were 647 road accidents, leaving 65 people dead and 807 injured.

Bulgaria has the second-highest road fatality rate in the European Union, after Romania.

