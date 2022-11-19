Bulgaria issues weather warnings over forecast rain, winds

Bulgarian authorities have issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for the district of Vidin for November 20 because of forecast heavy rain.

Thirteen districts are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather on Sunday because of forecast strong winds: Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo, Turgovishte, Razgrad, Silistra, Dobrich, Varna, Bourgas, Yambol, Sliven, Stara Zagora and Haskovo.

A Code Yellow warning has been issued for the district of Kurdzhali because of forecast strong winds and rain.

Nine districts are subject to a Code Yellow warning because of forecast rain: Sofia city, Sofia district, Smolyan, Pazardzhik, Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, Pernik, Montana and Vratsa.

Three districts – Plovdiv, Rousse and Pleven – are classified as Code Green for Sunday, meaning that no weather warning is in place.

(Photo: David Rosen Photography)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com.

Become a Patron!