The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Bulgaria issues weather warnings over forecast rain, winds

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgarian authorities have issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for the district of Vidin for November 20 because of forecast heavy rain.

Thirteen districts are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather on Sunday because of forecast strong winds: Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo, Turgovishte, Razgrad, Silistra, Dobrich, Varna, Bourgas, Yambol, Sliven, Stara Zagora and Haskovo.

A Code Yellow warning has been issued for the district of Kurdzhali because of forecast strong winds and rain.

Nine districts are subject to a Code Yellow warning because of forecast rain: Sofia city, Sofia district, Smolyan, Pazardzhik, Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, Pernik, Montana and Vratsa.

Three districts – Plovdiv, Rousse and Pleven – are classified as Code Green for Sunday, meaning that no weather warning is in place.

(Photo: David Rosen Photography)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com.

Become a Patron!

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 39 deaths, 3900 new cases

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgarian Muslim approaches European court over 2011 Ataka incident outside Sofia mosque

The Sofia Globe staff

Union of Plovdiv Artists’ exhibition ‘Colours’ opens on June 16

The Sofia Globe staff