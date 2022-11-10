EU proposes actions to allow armed forces to move faster and better across borders

The European Commission (EC) and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell put forward on November 10 an Action Plan on Military Mobility 2.0 and a Joint Communication on an EU cyber defence policy to address the deteriorating security environment following Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and to boost the EU’s capacity to protect its citizens and infrastructure, the EC said in a statement.

“In particular, the Action Plan on Military Mobility will help European armed forces to respond better, more rapidly and at sufficient scale to crises erupting at the EU’s external borders and beyond,” the EC said.

“It will bolster the EU’s ability to support member states and partners as regards transport of troops and their equipment,” the Commission said.

The statement said that the plan works towards better connected and protected infrastructure, while streamlining regulatory issues.

“It will reinforce cooperation with Nato and promote connectivity and dialogue with key partners.”

Building on the achievements of the first Action Plan launched in 2018, the new Military Mobility covers the period 2022-2026 and includes:

Identification of possible gaps in the infrastructure, informing future actions to prioritise improvements and integrate fuel supply chain requirements, to support short-notice large-scale movements of military forces;

Digitalisation of administrative processes related to customs logistics and military mobility systems;

Measures to protect transport infrastructure from cyber-attacks and other hybrid threats;

Promoting access to strategic lift capabilities and maximising synergies with the civilian sector to enhance the mobility of the armed forces, especially by air and sea;

Enhancing the energy efficiency and climate resilience of transport systems;

Reinforcing cooperation with Nato and key strategic partners, such as the US, Canada and Norway, while promoting connectivity and dialogue with regional partners and enlargement countries, such as Ukraine, Moldova and the Western Balkans.

To ensure a well-connected, capable and secure military mobility network, the EC is supporting the Action Plan with funding instruments such as the Connecting Europe Facility (funding dual-use transport infrastructure projects), and the European Defence Fund (supporting the development of interoperable logistical and digital systems), the statement said.

The first Action Plan on Military Mobility was launched in 2018 to strengthen the EU Common Security and Defence Policy.

It aimed to ensure swift and seamless movement of military personnel, materiel and assets – including at short notice and at large scale – within and beyond the EU. It helped to create a well-connected network, with shorter reaction times and capable, secure and resilient transport infrastructure and capabilities, the Commission said.

(Archive photo: 2nd Cavalry Regiment Stryker armoured vehicles during a training exercise in 2015)

