Bulgaria fourth-highest in EU in granting temporary protection to Ukrainians

As of September 30 2022, and among the countries for which data are available, Poland reported the highest number of Ukrainian beneficiaries of temporary protection with a total of 1.4 million, followed by Germany (813 725 Ukrainian beneficiaries), Spain (145 825) and Bulgaria (134 790), European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on November 10.

In September 2022, among the EU member states for which data are available, Poland granted the highest number of temporary protection statuses to Ukrainians fleeing Ukraine (53 545) as a consequence of Russia’s invasion. Poland was followed by Germany (51 980), Romania (9 715), Spain (5 745) and Ireland (4 925).

Compared with August 2022, the number of Ukrainians receiving temporary protection fell in 18 of the 25 EU member states with available data.

The largest decreases were observed in Poland (-13 735 people compared with August 2022), followed by Germany (-10 160) and France (-2 830).

Meanwhile, the highest increases were recorded in Ireland (+900), Denmark (+345) and Cyprus (+105). Minor increases (+10 or less) were recorded in Luxembourg, Malta and Romania.

No changes were recorded in Bulgaria.

Compared with the population of each EU country, the highest ratio of Ukrainian citizens granted temporary protection in September 2022 per thousand inhabitants was recorded in Estonia (1.8 granted temporary protection per thousand inhabitants), followed by Poland (1.4) and Lithuania, Latvia and Ireland (all 1.0).

Germany granted the highest number of temporary protections for Ukrainian children (persons under 18 years old) with a total of 15 460 (representing 30 per cent of Ukrainians granted protection in Germany in September 2022), followed by Poland (13 980, 26 per cent) and Romania (2 865, 29 per cent).

Notably, in all countries for which September 2022 data are available, children below the age of 14 represented between 61 per cent to 87 per cent of all children granted temporary protection.

In the EU member states for which data are available, the majority of Ukrainians granted temporary protection were females, including girls.

The largest numbers of females who received temporary protection were reported by Poland (33 650, representing 63 per cent of Ukrainians granted protection in Poland in September), Germany (30 785, or 59 per cent) and Romania (5 605, or 58 per cent).

Similarly, the largest numbers of males who received temporary protection were also reported by Germany (21 110, or 41 per cent), Poland (19 900, or 37 per cent) and Romania (4 115, or 42 per cent).

On November 10, Bulgaria’s dedicated government portal said that since the February 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, a total of 874 459 Ukrainians had entered Bulgaria.

A total of 53 552 remained in Bulgaria, according to the portal.

It said that 13 854 Ukrainians were accommodated through the state scheme.

Bulgaria had granted temporary protection to 145 194 Ukrainians, the update said.

(Archive photo: UNHCR/Chris Melzer)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com.

Become a Patron!