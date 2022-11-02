Health Ministry: Incidence of Covid-19 in Bulgaria in 2021 was double EU average

The annual incidence of Covid-19 in Bulgaria in 2021 (7784.01 per 100 000 people) was more than double the EU average (2894.64 per 100 000), according to the Annual Report on the State of Citizens’ Health, adopted by the caretaker government on November 2.

The report said that the structure of mortality by causes observed in recent years is changing, and in 2021, Covid-19 was in second place as a cause of death (18.5 per cent) after diseases of the circulatory organs (53.7 per cent), with cancer (11.6 per cent) in third place.

The trend of a reduction in the incidence of malignant neoplasms had continued in 2021, at 392.3 per 100 000 population, following 399.3 per 100 000 in 2020 and 434.9 per 100 000 in 2019.

Maternal mortality (5.1 per 100 000) decreased compared with 2020 (6.8 per 100 000).

Bulgaria’s infant mortality rate (5.6 per 1000) remained higher than the EU average (3.3 per 1000).

Bulgaria maintained the trend of a decreasing birth rate, at 8.5 per 1000 population, lower than the EU average of 9.1 per 1000, but approaching the level of most European countries, the report said.

The country continued to have a high overall mortality rate, which in 2021 was 21.7 per 1000 people, compared with 18.0 per 1000 in 2020 and an EU average of 11.6 per 1000.

