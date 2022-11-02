Bulgaria to buy torpedoes for Navy’s new patrol vessels

Bulgaria’s caretaker government agreed on November 2 to an investment spending project to acquire 324mm homing torpedoes for the Bulgarian Navy’s forthcoming new patrol vessels.

Bulgaria ordered the two new patrol vessels in 2020 from German shipbuilding company Lürssen.

At the time, the country ordered the vessels without armaments, to stay below the envisaged billion leva spending on the project.

The vessels are being built in Bulgaria’s Black Sea city of Varna and delivery of the first is expected in 2025.

In August 2022, the caretaker government agreed to the acquisition of anti-ship and guided missiles for the vessels.

Estimates are that the armaments for the patrol ships will cost between a billion and a 1.5 billion leva.

(Archive photo of an exercise in the Black Sea in 2018: Bulgarian Navy)

