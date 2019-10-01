Bulgaria’s January – September 2019 road death toll was 443

Share this: Facebook

A total of 443 people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads from January 1 to September 30 2019, the Interior Ministry said, citing provisional statistics.

In the first nine months of 2019, there were 4986 accidents on Bulgaria’s roads. Apart from the dead, 6345 people were injured.

The number of fatalities as at September 30 2019 is 13 fewer than at the same time in 2018, the Interior Ministry said.

In September 2019 alone, there were 656 accidents, leaving 56 people dead and 833 injured.

According to official European Union statistics, Bulgaria has the second-highest road fatality rate in the EU, after Romania.

Main causes of fatal accidents in Bulgaria include speeding, overtaking where it is not safe to do so, failing to keep a safe following distance, and drink-driving.

(Photo: Petr Pavel/freeimages.com)

