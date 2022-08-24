Bulgaria’s revenue agency finds cheats in fuel discount scheme

Bulgaria’s National Revenue Agency said that it had found cases of cheating by some fuel stations in connection with the state scheme to provide compensation of 25 stotinki a litre of petrol.

The agency carried out inspections at more than 60 fuel stations between August 19 and 21, acting on allegations of irregularities in connection with the scheme, which was introduced by the Petkov government to compensate motorists for rising fuel prices.

At three fuel stations, National Revenue Agency inspectors found a discrepancy between cash in hand and the amounts indicated in the daily financial reports.

Inspectors covertly monitored a fuel station in Bourgas for 30 minutes, during which time a total of five cars were fuelled.

Later, when inspectors conducted a check of the fuel station’s records, they found a claim regarding a car that had not been there while they were conducting the monitoring.

At another fuel station in Bourgas, a fake registration number was entered for a car whose driver used the compensation.

During an inspection in Varna, the inspectors found that a fuel station was operating illegally because it was not registered under the relevant act of Parliament.

The National Revenue Agency is continuing inspections, along with Customs Agency officials.

“The discount of 25 per cent is part of the anti-crisis package and is provided as compensation for the increase in fuel prices,” National Revenue Agency deputy executive director Zoya Gabrovska said.

“We are monitoring fuel stations in order to limit attempts at abuse on the backs of taxpayers. We will be uncompromising with any manifestations of non-compliance with the legislation,” Gabrovska said.

(Photo: Ramzi Hashisho/freeimages.com)

