FDI in Bulgaria in H1 2022 was 289.2M euro

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first half of 2022 stood at 289.2 million euro, the equivalent of 0.4 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on August 17.

In the same period of 2021, FDI was 606.3 million euro, but the BNB originally reported 657.8 million euro, which was revised downward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, showed an inflow of 168 million euro (compared to an outflow of 206.9 million euro in January-June 2021) and re-invested earnings amounted to 306.3 million euro, compared to 1.04 billion euro in the same period of last year.

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies recorded an outflow of 11 million euro in the first half of 2022, compared to an outflow of two million euro during the same period of last year.

The central bank data showed 185.1 million euro in investment outflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to outflows of 224.9 million euro in the first six months of 2021. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest direct investment in Bulgaria in the first half of 2022 came from Austria (164.8 million euro), Switzerland (122.9 million euro) and the British Virgin Islands (107.2 million euro). Notable net outflows were recorded towards Netherlands (-263.5 million euro) and Romania (-55.2 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 131.1 million euro in January-June, compared to 97.8 million euro in the same period of last year, BNB said.

(Photo: Miroslav Sárička/sxc.hu)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Comments

comments