Covid-19 red zone districts in Bulgaria rise to 11

In the past day, three districts in Bulgaria have crossed the threshold to be reclassified from Covid-19 yellow zones to red zones, bringing the total to 11, according to the July 26 report posted on the unified information portal.

The districts of Kyustendil, Sliven and Yambol join Bourgas, Varna, Gabrovo, Pernik, Silistra, Sofia city, Sofia district and Stara Zagora as red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

The remaining 17 districts in Bulgaria are yellow zones, meaning a 14-day morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population.

The 14-day morbidity rate is highest in the district of Varna, 423.16 out of 100 000 population, followed by Sofia city, 406.14.

As of the July 26 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 272.21 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 248.43 on July 25. A week ago, the July 19 report said that Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 186.83 per 100 000 population.

Of 10 653 tests done in the past day, 2987 – about 28.03 per cent – proved positive.

