Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 36 deaths, 10 526 new cases

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll has risen to 37 330, with 36 new deaths registered in the past week, according to figures in the July 25 report by the unified information portal.

A total of 10 526 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 195 372.

There are 18 538 active cases, an increase of 6416 in the past week, according to the report.

As of July 25, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 248.43 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 167.31 a week ago, 117.08 two weeks ago, 74.42 three weeks ago and 46.12 four weeks ago.

Eight out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis: Sofia city, Sofia district, Varna, Bourgas, Gabrovo, Silistra, Stara Zagora and Pernik.

The three districts with the highest Covid-19 morbidity rates are Varna (396.27), Sofia city (371.64) and Bourgas (344.01).

The remaining 20 districts are yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

Of 1784 tests done on Sunday, 489 – about 27.4 per cent – proved positive.

There are 890 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 293 in the past week, with 46 in intensive care, while the figure in the July 18 report was 32.

The report said that of those admitted to intensive care in the past seven days, none had been vaccinated.

A total of 4 457 789 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 18 129 in the past week.

The report gave the figure for those who had completed the vaccination cycle as 2 063 819, a total of 719 more than the figure reported a week ago.

However, recently there was a discrepancy in the figures in the reports for completed vaccination cycles.

The July 11 report said that a total of 2 075 830 people had completed the vaccination cycle and the July 12 report gave a figure of 2 076 016 people. On July 13, the figure was 2 076 200. But on July 15, the number was reduced to 2 062 954.

The July 25 report said that 809 713 people had received a booster dose, including 16 590 in the past week.

A total of 29 322 people have received a second booster dose, including 10 853 in the past week.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

