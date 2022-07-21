Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 23 yellow zones, 3 red zones

The number of districts in Bulgaria classified as Covid-19 yellow zones – meaning a 14-day morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population – has risen to 23.

This is in contrast to the situation a week ago, on July 14, when 14 districts were yellow zones and 14 were green zones, the latter meaning a morbidity rate lower than 100 per 100 000 population.

As of July 21, three districts – Sofia city, Varna and Bourgas – are red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population on a 14- day basis.

The morbidity rate is highest in Varna, 345.91, followed by Sofia, 336.54, and Bourgas, 304.87.

The 23 yellow zone districts are Blagoevgrad, Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kurdzhali, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Rousse, Silistra, Sliven, Smolyan, Sofia district (as distinct from Sofia city), Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Shoumen and Yambol.

The remaining two districts are green zones: Veliko Turnovo and Turgovishte.

As of July 21, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 215.7 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 142.99 on July 14.

The unified information portal said that in the past day, of 6752 tests done, 1644 – about 24.34 per cent – proved positive.

There are 817 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, up from 493 on July 14, with 45 in intensive care, while on July 14, the number in intensive care was 39.

(Archive photo: Military Medical Academy)

