Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 22 deaths, 6657 new cases

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll has risen to 37 294, with 22 new deaths registered in the past week, according to figures in the July 18 report by the unified information portal.

A total of 6657 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 184 846.

There are 12 122 active cases, an increase of 1258 in the past week, according to the report.

As of July 18, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 167.31 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 117.08 a week ago, 74.42 two weeks ago and 46.12 three weeks ago.

Three out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis: Sofia city, Varna and Bourgas.

While a week ago, eight districts in Bulgaria were yellow zones – meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis – the number is now 16.

The 16 yellow zone districts are Blagoevgrad, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pernik, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Silistra, Sliven, Sofia district (as distinct from Sofia city), Stara Zagora, Haskovo and Yambol.

The remaining nine districts are green zones, meaning a morbidity rate below 100 per 100 000 population on a fortnightly basis.

The report said that of 1666 tests done on Sunday, a total of 417 – about 25.03 per cent – proved positive.

Currently, there are 597 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 144 in the past week, with 32 in intensive care, four fewer than a week ago.

A total of 16 655 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in the past week, bringing the total to 4 439 656.

Statistics posted on the unified information portal in the past week included a discrepancy regarding completed doses, for which no explanation has been offered.

The July 11 report said that a total of 2 075 830 people had completed the vaccination cycle and the July 12 report gave a figure of 2 076 016 people. On July 13, the figure was 2 076 200. But on July 15, the number was reduced to 2 062 954.

According to the July 18 report, the number of people who have completed the vaccination cycle is 2 063 100 – again, compared with the figure of 2 075 830 stated a week ago.

The July 18 report said that 793 123 people had received a booster dose of vaccine against Covid-19, an increase of 15 300 in the past week.

Since Bulgaria began offering second booster doses three weeks ago to over-18s, a total of 18 469 have received one, including 10 015 in the past week.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!