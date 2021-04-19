Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll is 15 195

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



With 57 deaths registered in the past 24 hours, Bulgaria’s death toll linked to Covid-19 is 15 195, according to the April 19 report by the national information system.

Of 4644 tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 418 – about 9.1 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 386 381 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

There are 64 508 active cases, a decrease 1080 compared with the figure in the April 18 report.

A total of 9229 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, an increase of 25 in the past 24 hours, with 783 in intensive care, a decrease of 14.

The report said that 306 678 people in Bulgaria had recovered from the virus, an increase of 1441 in the past 24 hours.

Three medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 12 849.

To date, 638 443 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered, including 1227 on Sunday.

The report said that 128 538 people had received a second dose, an increase of 518 in the past 24 hours.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments