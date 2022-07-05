Nato signs accession protocols for Finland and Sweden

Nato ambassadors signed the accession protocols for Finland and Sweden at Nato Headquarters on July 5, opening the way for the protocols to go to all Nato countries for ratification.

Finland and Sweden decided to go over from neutral status to application for membership of the defensive alliance after Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The protocols were signed in the presence of Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said: “This is truly an historic moment. For Finland, for Sweden, for Nato, and for our shared security.”

“Our people will be even safer, as we face the biggest security crisis in decades,” Stoltenberg said.

He said that Nato’s door remains open to European democracies who are ready and willing to contribute to shared security.

Finland and Sweden completed accession talks at Nato Headquarters in Brussels on July 4, as agreed last week by Nato leaders at their summit in Madrid.

The two countries formally confirmed their willingness and ability to meet the political, legal and military obligations and commitments of Nato membership.

Initially, the applications were opposed by Türkiye – the new official name of Turkey. This obstacle was cleared by a deal agreed at the Madrid summit.

(Photo: Nato)

