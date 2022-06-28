Türkiye unblocks way towards Finnish and Swedish Nato membership

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye – the new official name of Turkey, President Sauli Niinistö of Finland and Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden met in Madrid on June 28, agreeing on a deal paving the way for Finland and Sweden’s Nato membership, the Alliance said in a statement.

The memorandum was signed by the foreign ministers of the three countries – Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu of Türkiye, Pekka Haavisto of Finland, and Ann Linde of Sweden – in the presence of all three national leaders, and Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Stoltenberg said: “I strongly welcome the signing of this trilateral memorandum, and I strongly welcome the constructive approach all three countries have shown during the negotiations.

“Finnish and Swedish membership of Nato is good for Finland and Sweden, it is good for Nato, and it is good for European security,” Stoltenberg said.

(Photo: Nato)

