In past month, 107 Covid-19 deaths in Bulgaria

The deaths of 107 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in June 2022, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 37 255, according to figures posted on July 1 on the unified information portal.

This is the lowest Covid-19 death toll in a month in Bulgaria since 2022 began.

In the first half of 2022, a total of 6300 Covid-19 deaths have been registered in Bulgaria.

That figure includes 2363 in January, 2263 in February, 948 in March, 384 in April, 235 in May and the 107 in June.

To date, 1 172 239 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, including 7072 in June.

According to the July 1 report, there are 59 793 active cases, 14 526 fewer than the figure in the June 1 report.

As of July 1, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 65.54 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, significantly up from the 39.3 reported a month ago. Recent weeks have seen Bulgaria’s Covid-19 morbidity rate climbing steadily.

There are 362 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 10 fewer than the figure in the June 1 report, with 29 in intensive care, six fewer than the figure a month ago.

A total of 101 medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past month, bringing the total to date to 24 661.

A total of 4 411 377 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 12 265 in the past month.

A total of 2 061 806 people have completed the vaccination course, including 2310 in the past month, while 767 329 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 9000 in the past month.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

