Midway through 2022, Bulgaria’s road death toll is 221

The death toll in road accidents in Bulgaria in the first six months of 2022 was 221, according to provisional statistics posted on July 1 by the Interior Ministry.

This is 21 higher than Bulgaria’s road accident death toll in the first half of 2021.

It is also higher than the 171 road deaths recorded in the first half of 2020, though that year’s road death toll in Bulgaria was lower than the average after, for some weeks, the country imposed intercity travel restrictions in an attempt to contain the spread of Covid-19.

In turn, it is lower than the 253 road deaths in the first half of 2019.

There were 43 deaths in road accidents in Bulgaria in June 2022 alone, compared with 49 in June last year, 33 in June 2020 and 71 in June 2019.

There were 2842 serious accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in the first half of 2022. In the first half of 2021, the figure was 2498, in the first half of 2020 it was 2368 and in the first half of 2019 it was 2891.

According to the Interior Ministry, in the first half of this year, 3543 people were seriously injured in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads, including 770 in June.

In the first half of last year, the figure was 3078, including 619 in June. In the first half of 2020, the figure was 2938, including 650 in June and in the first half of 2019, the figure was 3636, including 771 in June.

In 2021, for the fourth consecutive year, Bulgaria had the second-highest road fatality rate in the European Union, according to figures published by the European Commission on March 28.

(Photo: Pixabay)

