Electricity trade between Ukraine and EU to start on June 30

The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity announced on June 28 that electricity trade between Ukraine and the EU will start on June 30.

“I welcome this development that follows the successful emergency synchronisation of the Ukrainian and Moldovan grids with the European Continental Grid in March,” European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said in a statement.

“This is the next step in integrating the energy systems of these two countries with Europe and has a special significance now that they have received EU candidate country status,” Simson said.

Gradually increasing electricity trade is particularly important in the context of Russia’s continuing aggression against Ukraine, she said.

Simson said that it would allow Ukraine to earn revenue to support its power system in a situation where their domestic income has been reduced by Russia’s attacks.

At the same time, it will make additional affordable electricity available for the EU during a time when prices are exceptionally high.

“I am grateful to ENTSO-E, the transmission system operators of neighbouring countries and the Energy Community Secretariat for their commitment to supporting Ukraine and want to commend Ukrenergo for swiftly implementing the necessary preconditions for starting commercial exchanges,” Simson said.

(Photo: Petr Kovar/freeimages.com)

